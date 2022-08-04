Alberni Valley Tyee Club’s 2022 ladder season ramps up as chinook start running

First leaders in both adult, junior ladders weigh in at the end of July

Ksyden Jasken broke onto the Alberni Valley tyee Club leaderboard in the juniors category at the end of July 2022 with a 12.9-pound chinook caught with bait at Ten Mile Point. (ALBERNI VALLEY TYEE CLUB PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Tyee Club’s annual ladder season has begun. Although the sockeye seemed to be in a slump this year, there is promise that the chinook run will be much better, according to some club members.

The club will be holding a mid-season derby Aug. 21 for all ladder ticket holders. This includes junior members.

The last day to weigh in a fish for the ladder will be Sept. 11, with an extra prize for largest salmon caught on closing day. Tickets are available at Gone Fishin’. Tickets have all the rules for the season, including who to call to have your fish weighed at the club’s weigh station at Clutesi Haven Marina.

Top prizes for the season include $2,000 for adults and $500 for juniors. Presentations will happen once the season closes, Sept. 11 at Clutesi Haven Marina.

Kevin Scott was the first to weigh in a counter for 2022, a 19-pound chinook on July 16.

Kayden Jasken was the first junior to record a leaderboard fish this year, a 12.9-pound chinook caught at the end of July at Ten Mile Point. Not too long afterward Cameron Mollet weighed in an 11.2-pound chinook that he caught on a hoochie at Pil Point.

For more info on the Tyee Club, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/avtyeeclub.

Alberni ValleyfishingPort AlberniSalmon