Kaitlin Parker, Customer Service Librarian, Children & Youth Services, and Michael de Leur, local Branch Manager of the Port Alberni branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library. ORLANDO DELANO PHOTO

Alberni’s library has many services for senior patrons

October is Library Month at the Vancouver Island Regional Library

BY ORLANDO DELANO

Special to the News

The Port Alberni Public Library, a member of the Vancouver Island Regional Library System, was opened in Port Alberni in 1936 and, according to its history, it first operated in the back of McVicar’s Drug Store on Third Avenue, where store employees acted as library attendants.

In 1972, the library moved to the Echo Centre and in 2007 it underwent a major refurbishment and expansion.

The local branch, now under the management of Michael de Leur, provides a variety of services to our community, including accessible support for seniors (starting with a building that counts on wheelchair access), public computers, public WiFi, and more than 35,000 reading items. De Leur is also responsible for the library operation in Tofino and Ucluelet and the Bamfield Book Deposit.

“Among the branch services for seniors, we have books with a larger font size available in fiction and non-fiction titles such as mysteries, romances, thrillers, cookbooks, biographies and much more,” says Kaitlin Parker, Customer Service Librarian, Children & Youth Services for Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.

Alternatively, listen to books by authors like Debbie Macomber and James Patterson with the library’s collection of audio-book CDs.

“Titles not found in the Port Alberni branch can be requested in from the other 39 branches across Vancouver Island for easy pick up and have a loan period of three weeks,” she adds.

And for those with print disabilities, they can be registered as a Talking Book patron with the library, which gives them access to the Talking Books, Daisy CD, Braille and Centre for Equitable Access (CELA) collections. CELA provides those with print disabilities access to audiobooks, braille and accessible ebooks, with the option to download titles digitally or to receive them by mail.

Other services include lendable e-readers, available to download books from the Library website and transfer them onto a device. “Overdrive and Libby” are two digital services available to provide mobile access to e-books and e-audiobooks on phones, tablets, laptops and newer models of Kobo e-readers. These items, like print books, can be borrowed for three weeks.

In addition, our local Library offers programs for the young and old. Seniors, for example, can take part in the “Saturday Stitchers” group for those interested in knitting, crocheting, embroidering, cross-stitching or beading. The group meets every Saturday from 1-3 p.m. No skill levels are required to join.

The library also offers a monthly adult book club where members can read and discuss a new fiction or non-fiction title together.

“Book a Librarian” is another service by this organization. It aims to assist individuals with the use of devices such as tablets, e-readers, laptops and phones. Once requested, a librarian will meet one-on-one to assist and answer with questions regarding their devices.

Previous story
Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Just Posted

Alberni’s library has many services for senior patrons

October is Library Month at the Vancouver Island Regional Library

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ win streak spoiled by Vernon Vipers

Bulldogs fall to the Vipers 4-3 in a shootout

Family band brings foot-stomping folk music to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

The Merry McKentys will be holding an autumn barn dance on Nov. 1

Alberni Valley Curling Club revives junior curling program

New rocks purchased for younger curlers

Hotel Zed coming to Tofino

Vancouver Island community gets its first female hotelier

California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

Most Read