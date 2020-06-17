All tied up at Alberni Pacific Railway

Alberni Pacific Railway volunteers were back at the roundhouse parallel to Third Avenue on Saturday, June 13 to replace some railroad ties.
With a COVID-19 safety plan in place and physical distancing respected, volunteers were able to get back to their rail maintenance plans by replacing 18 ties in the APR yard.
Railroad ties are replaced when they are worn out. The APR has an ongoing maintenance program for tie replacement.
The Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society (IHS) were recently gifted with a couple of dozen ties that someone in Cherry Creek discovered when they demolished an old barn on their property.
