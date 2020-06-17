Volunteers with Alberni Pacific Railway returned to the roundhouse parallel to Third Avenue on Saturday, June 13, 2020 to begin replacing some rail ties by hand. Physical distancing was respected as 18 ties were replaced. The railway’s train and locomotives are located at the roundhouse. (PHOTO COURTESY ALBERNI PACIFIC RAILWAY)

All tied up at Alberni Pacific Railway

Volunteers begin to replace railroad ties

Alberni Pacific Railway volunteers were back at the roundhouse parallel to Third Avenue on Saturday, June 13 to replace some railroad ties.

With a COVID-19 safety plan in place and physical distancing respected, volunteers were able to get back to their rail maintenance plans by replacing 18 ties in the APR yard.

Railroad ties are replaced when they are worn out. The APR has an ongoing maintenance program for tie replacement.

The Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society (IHS) were recently gifted with a couple of dozen ties that someone in Cherry Creek discovered when they demolished an old barn on their property.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

historyPort Albernirailways

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Final Cruise for Care doubles as food drive for Port Alberni
Next story
Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Just Posted

All tied up at Alberni Pacific Railway

Volunteers begin to replace railroad ties

Alberni Golf Course men’s club season kicked off with best-ball tourney

Rasmussen and Henri top gross side honours

Final Cruise for Care doubles as food drive for Port Alberni

Emergency personnel will don PPE and collect food from drivers

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add experience to blueline

Isaac Pascoal heads closer to hometown in B.C. team’s latest trade

B.C. to track gas prices in Port Alberni, three other communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Horse Council B.C. has signs available for rural roads

Victoria ‘Set for Life’ winner to pay bills, sip Champagne with $100,000

Gas station scratch ticket purchase pays off in Pemberton

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

RCMP express concerns about weapons seized on Nanaimo’s streets

Weapons confiscated include a ninja throwing star and a dagger concealed in a cane

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

Most Read