Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Have a great video idea? Email:arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Kids talk turkey in the school kitchen
Next story
B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

Just Posted

VALLEY SENIORS: You’re not alone with Friendly Phone Service

Volunteers make sure Alberni Valley seniors have someone to talk to

Port Alberni businesses, RCMP air frustrations over crime

City brings stakeholders together to find solutions

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

BUSINESS BEAT: New businesses choosing Port Alberni

BY TERESA BIRD ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS After years of owning Parksville Jewelers… Continue reading

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

Most Read

  • Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

    From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

  • B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

    During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.