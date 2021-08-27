Auto show gives voice to Alberni Valley fundraising campaigns

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni presents a cheque for $502 to Thunder in the Valley on Aug. 14, 2021. The money was raised at the concession Rotary members held during the Charity Cruise. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni Auto Group has planned a show n’ shine for Saturday, Aug. 28 that will help some of the Alberni Valley’s charitable organizations.

The show n’ shine is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alberni Auto Group’s property, 2555 Port Alberni Highway, near the visitor information centre. The event will feature cars, trucks and motorcycles, and admission is free. Vote for your favourite vehicle in the people’s choice awards.

The Port Alberni Kinsmen will put on a barbecue by donation and there will be fun activities for people of all ages. The Rotary Club of Port Alberni will be selling their salmon derby 50/50 tickets, and the Alberni District Fall Fair Association will have tickets to its $30,000 cash giveaway available too.

The Rotary Club has sold more than half of its 4,000 tickets, guaranteeing a sweet prize in the 50/50.

The Fall Fair Association is selling tickets both in person and online this year, as the annual fall fair will have both a physical and virtual presence. Go online to www.albernifair.com for more information.