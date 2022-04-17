Backcountry horse riders plan Earth Day cleanup April 22

Alberni Valley chapter of Horsemen of B.C. has seen increase in litter on trails

The Alberni Valley chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of B.C. are hosting an Earth Day cleanup on Friday, April 22, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of B.C. is hosting an Earth Day cleanup on Friday, April 22.

It’s the first time the chapter has hosted a cleanup, says spokesperson Chloe Wangler. “Our chapter has noticed more and more people out in the backcountry hiking and recreationally using the trails. While this is great, unfortunately the heavier traffic has brought with it more litter.

“We were hoping to bring a bit of awareness to this and support a local business at the same time,” she said.

Riders are asked to do their own cleanup, take a photo and submit it for a chance to win a $50 gift card from Mobius Books from Port Alberni. Entry deadline is midnight on Sunday, April 24. A winner will be drawn at random by 12 p.m. on April 26.

Questions and entries can be e-mailed to Wangler at chloewangler@gmail.com. Only the winner will be contacted.

