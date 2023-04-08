Sisters Brooklin Albaya (age eight) and Maci (age four) pose with a few of the scary characters that were in the haunted forest at Beaver Creek Community Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Beaver Creek Hall ‘Bunny Trail’ will stay up for a week

Trail opens Sunday at 11 a.m.; organizers add extra days due to wet weather

A persistent wet weather system won’t deter the Easter bunny from visiting this weekend, but it might deter children from taking in outdoor activities. So the Beaver Creek Community Hall association is making some changes to its Bunny Trail for Easter Sunday.

The community association planned a Bunny Trail event for families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. The event will still take place, and there will be some surprises for any children who show up, executive committee spokesperson Maurya Tatler said.

“If the weather’s going to be anything like it (was Thursday) we don’t anticipate very many people,” she added. “We’re going to leave the trail set up.”

The community association created a haunted forest in the same location for their Halloween Howl last October. The bunny trail will be similar: set up with bunnies, eggs and spring items for show. “It’s not an Easter egg hunt, it’s a trail with cool things for kids to look at,” Tatler said.

The trail will be set up for the Easter event on Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be taken down a week later, on Sunday, April 16.

The Beaver Creek Community Hall is located at 8505 Beaver Creek Road. The bunny trail is behind the hall next to the basketball court.

“We hope people will recognize and appreciate the work that went into it,” Tatler said.


