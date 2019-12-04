Miya Stubbs, age 6, with mom Julie and little sister Avery (age two and a half) warm their hands by the fire. (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)

Blue Marlin lights up for Christmas in the Alberni Valley

Sail Past will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8

Families enjoyed a party in the parking lot at the Blue Marlin Inn on Sunday, Dec. 1.

To celebrate the Christmas season, there were free hot dogs for the children, hot chocolate, music for dancing to, fire pits to warm the hands and the jolly gent Santa Claus. There were also vendors on site and hayrides for everyone.

At 7:30, the giant tree was lit, as well as the Nativity Scene.

The Blue Marlin Inn will be holding their annual Sail Past event on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Harbour Quay. From 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., watch the decorated boats and enjoy hot cocoa, hot dogs, live music and carolling, fireworks and firepits. Santa will also be on scene.

 

Ryan Easthom and Christine Lemaitre with their children, Gunnar (age two) and Cooper (age five), stand in front of the giant Christmas tree at the Blue Marlin Inn, just after the lighting on Sunday evening. (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)

Claire Lazorko, age two, poses for a photo while enjoying a hot dog at the Light Up at the Blue Marlin Inn. (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)

