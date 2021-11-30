Bus filled with donations during first ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in Port Alberni

Transit workers in Port Alberni filled up this bus with community donations for their first annual “Stuff the Bus” event on Saturday, Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Transit workers in Port Alberni collected donations last weekend for community members in need.

For their first annual “Stuff the Bus” event, members of Pacific Western Transportation and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1747 partnered to fill up a transit bus with community donations on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Despite the poor weather, community members showed up to donate toys, non-perishables and cash. All donations will be given to the Salvation Army and distributed to the community.

If you missed this opportunity to donate, the Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) Athletic Department will be holding a food drive on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Athletes will be going door-to-door collecting donations from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., but you can also drop off donations at the school that evening.

