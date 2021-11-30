Transit workers in Port Alberni filled up this bus with community donations for their first annual “Stuff the Bus” event on Saturday, Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Transit workers in Port Alberni filled up this bus with community donations for their first annual “Stuff the Bus” event on Saturday, Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bus filled with donations during first ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in Port Alberni

Transit workers volunteered to collect toys, food and cash

Transit workers in Port Alberni collected donations last weekend for community members in need.

For their first annual “Stuff the Bus” event, members of Pacific Western Transportation and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1747 partnered to fill up a transit bus with community donations on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Despite the poor weather, community members showed up to donate toys, non-perishables and cash. All donations will be given to the Salvation Army and distributed to the community.

If you missed this opportunity to donate, the Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) Athletic Department will be holding a food drive on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Athletes will be going door-to-door collecting donations from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., but you can also drop off donations at the school that evening.

Port Alberni

Previous story
Nanaimo author pens an instant-Christmas classic with a modern twist!

Just Posted

(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Police warn of counterfeit money being used in Port Alberni

Transit workers in Port Alberni filled up this bus with community donations for their first annual “Stuff the Bus” event on Saturday, Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Bus filled with donations during first ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in Port Alberni

Forestry supporters wave at cars along Johnston Road during a rally on Saturday, Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni forestry workers rally against old-growth deferral

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Stephen Castagna battles with two Langley Rivermen in front of the Langley net during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs fall to conference leaders Langley Rivermen in OT