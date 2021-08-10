Cars cruise through Port Alberni for charity

Thunder in the Valley hosted car cruise instead of drag races

Passengers wave as they cruise around Harbour Quay as part of the Thunder in the Valley Charity Cruise on Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Despite a shower of rain, more than a hundred cars cruised through the Alberni Valley on Friday, Aug. 6 for the Thunder in the Valley Charity Cruise.

Drag racers in Port Alberni weren’t able to host the annual Thunder in the Valley drag races this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, so the Alberni Valley Drag Racing Association decided to host a charity cruise instead.

Cars started at the Alberni Athletic Hall and cruised all over town, ending at the Boston Pizza parking lot for an impromptu car show. The route also took drivers past the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS) site on Tseshaht First Nation land.

Funds from the cruise will be split between two charities: the West Coast General Hospital Foundation’s emergency room expansion and the Tseshaht First Nation’s fundraiser for a memorial for children who attended AIRS.

Organizers are still adding up the total raised from the event, but estimate that there were approximately 180 cars registered.



Passengers wore orange for the Thunder in the Valley Charity Cruise on Aug. 6, which was raising funds for a residential school memorial in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A spidery vehicle makes a bit of smoke during the Thunder in the Valley Charity Cruise on Aug. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

