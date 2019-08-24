Albert See Jr. and Chris Turner with a 2020 Toyota Supra at the most recent Cars and Coffee event in Uptown Port Alberni. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Casual car show will put the drive into food drive

Port Alberni’s Cars and Coffee will wrap up with a food drive in September

Port Alberni car enthusiasts will put the “drive” in food drive in September.

Cars and Coffee is a monthly, no-frills meeting of car enthusiasts, started by Chris Turner and Wynita Jaworski of Alberni Toyota and city councillor Helen Poon. Organizers describe it as a gathering “ideal for the busy family-oriented car enthusiast who may have an hour or two on a Sunday to bring the car out whether it is washed or not, have a coffee and socialize.”

Four drop-in events have taken place at different locations across town this summer, and Poon said the gatherings have been “successful” so far.

“We’ve had all kinds of cars show,” she said.

For the final event of the season, a “Food Drive” will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22. Drivers will gather at Alberni Toyota (2555 Port Alberni Hwy) at 9:30 a.m. and will depart for a drive at 10 a.m. Cars will then drive out to the Taylor Arm rest area west of Port Alberni for another gathering. Coffee and donuts will be provided.

Organizers have decided to combine the drive with a food drive to help out those less fortunate, with Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner. Donations will be going towards the Bread of Life.

Poon emphasized that anyone who likes cars is welcome to join the drive.

“All kinds of cars are welcome,” said Poon. “It’s for anyone with an interest in cars, whether that be cars from the 1920s or today’s modern cars. We see it more as a gathering place to enjoy each other’s company as car enthusiasts, rather than showing off your car.”

Even if you won’t be driving, make sure to bring your non-perishable donations to Alberni Toyota on Sept. 22.


Corey Beecroft sits inside his dad’s 1975 Corvette. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Chris Turner’s truck is a 2018 Toyota Tacoma off-road. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

