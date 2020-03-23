Chemainus Theatre temporarily suspends operations, postpones next two shows

It’s hoped The 39 Steps and Beauty And The Beast can be staged at another time

The last two weeks of the Marvelous Wonderettes at the Chemainus Theatre were cancelled and now the next two shows, The 39 Steps and Beauty And The Beast, are postponed. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The Chemainus Theatre Festival has extended its temporary suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 crisis, leading to the postponement of the next two shows on the 2020 schedule.

The 39 Steps was due to run April 9-May 3 and the summer blockbuster, Beauty and the Beast, from May 29-Aug. 29.

Current ticket holders will receive new tickets once dates have been determined and will be contacted directly by the box office. People are asked not to call the box office regarding tickets.

“We are so thankful to have a loyal and courageous community of patrons, volunteers, staff, artists and community who care for the Chemainus Theatre Festival as it creates theatre and experiences that nourish and enrich the human spirit,” stated managing director Randal Huber and artistic director Mark DuMez in a release.

“In these trying times, we will work to safeguard this special place and trust that we will be able to celebrate and uplift our Vancouver Island community with great theatre when this time has passed. We have a dedicated team working to ensure the continued long term viability of our theatre and we are diligently developing plans to ensure we remain strong. We will reemerge, when it is safe to do so, with creative energy, artistry, determination and heart. Adversity offers a chance for resilience, and the Chemainus Theatre Festival, in this for the long haul, looks forward to another chance to shine with you all again.”

The final two weeks of The Marvelous Wonderettes were previously cancelled. Ticket holders for cancelled performances were being contacted directly by staff to make future arrangements, offering a variety of options.

“If you are a season ticket holder or have already purchased tickets for an upcoming show, we ask that you please hold off rebooking your tickets until such time as we are able to reschedule our season,” the release noted. “You will be contacted directly by the box office to make future arrangements. We will work with you to reissue updated tickets and offer flexible options as schedules evolve.

“We will continue to look to the Public Health Agency of Canada and HealthLink BC for recommendations, guidance and direction. As we receive more information, we will provide updates via email and on our website in the coming weeks. We are acting with an abundance of caution as a not-for-profit organization and have carefully considered the tremendous impact of this decision.”

