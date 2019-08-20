China Creek bullhead derby a hit

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There were close to 130 that registered for a bullhead derby at China Creek organized by the Port Alberni Port Authority.

Everyone received a prize due to the generosity of the seasonal campers and local businesses. First place went to Layla Labelle for her 222 mm bullhead. Second place went to Emma Harris (212 mm) and third place went to Carson Cartlidge (210 mm). They received first pick of the prizes and each received a trophy.

After the angling, which ran from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., there were free hotdogs for the children. Seasonal campers volunteered their time to cook up the food.

If you missed this one, there will be another bullhead derby organized by the local Lions Club and the Maritime Museum on August 24 at the Lighthouse Pier. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and presentation of prizes at 2 p.m.