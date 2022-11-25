Christmas season kicks off with Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown

Kyra Doskotch of Cotton Candy Alberni serves up cotton candy at Witchy Woman Supply Co. during Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Major Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army rings the bell outside of Steampunk Café during Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Jaxson and Emma Zanette sit on Santa’s lap at Steampunk Café during Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Violet, Audrey and Lucy Pelland were dressed for the occasion at Mobius Books during Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Jessica Philpott serves up popcorn outside of the Power of Three during Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown. There were plenty of goodies available at her table with proceeds going to Elite Dance Academy. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Tahlia Boudreau gets autographs from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at the Alberni Lifeline office during Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Dozens came out to Port Alberni’s Uptown this week to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.

Uptown businesses hosted “Moonlight Madness” on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with most shops on Third Avenue and Argyle Street open late.

Alberni Lifeline celebrated the opening of its new office on the corner of Third and Argyle with players from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Port Alberni Bombers, who were on hand to take pictures and give autographs throughout the night.

Other activities included pictures with Santa at Steampunk Café, Christmas carols and a scavenger hunt for a gift basket giveaway. Many stores also had their own specials and giveaways.

The Salvation Army was also collecting donations throughout the night for its annual kettle campaign. Volunteers will be at various locations around town for the next month collecting funds for those in need. Call 250-723-6913 or text 250-735-1275 if you are interested in volunteering.

