Bob Watson adds a flower to the cross on Sunday at the Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church on Roger Street. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Elaine VanKooten adds a flower to the cross on Easter Sunday at the Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church on Roger Street. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Hella Colyn with her granddaughter Robin Gill (aged two and a half) add flowers to the cross on Easter Sunday at the Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Emily (age four) and her sister Olivia (age six) added their flowers to the cross on Easter Sunday at the Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

Churches across the province celebrated Easter Sunday on April 4.

The people of the Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church arrived by vehicle and took turns adding flowers to the wooden cross that is brought out every Easter.

Pastor Curtis Korver invites anyone that would like to attend a service during the pandemic to email him at pastor@avcrc.org as they have a Zoom service every Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

CoronavirusPort Alberni