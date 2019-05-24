The Boomer’s Legacy Ride is returning, with a new, more accessible format. Photo supplied.

Cyclists can choose round trip from Comox to Nanaimo, or Alberni-Nanaimo-Comox

The Boomer’s Legacy British Columbia Bike Ride is back.

In a couple of weeks, on June 8 and 9, two groups of riders will set out to celebrate the life and legacy of Andrew “Boomer” Eykelenboom by cruising to Nanaimo, all for a good cause.

The Friends of Boomer’s Legacy Vancouver Island organizers have a few twists and turns up their sleeves when they take a group of registered cyclists from CFB Comox to the Brigadier D.R. Sargent Armoury in Nanaimo, and back again. This year mountain biking enthusiasts can join Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs Society for a ride from Port Alberni to the Armoury in Nanaimo, and then on to Comox.

VICD (vicompassiondogs.ca) was a direct recipient of the funds raised through Boomer’s Legacy and they have been doing amazing work pairing veterans with service animals.

“Although we start out from separate points, we end up together. It’s symbolic of our journey together and we could not be happier about this affiliation,” said VICD representative Barbara Ashmead. “There are still some spaces available so make sure to register today.”

“This year we’ve made things more accessible to riders of all levels,” said Ride chair Jim Benninger. “The Boomer’s Legacy British Columbia bicycle ride has always been about cruising for a good cause, rather than a road race. We raise awareness, build camaraderie, and spread goodwill. No one gets left behind. Like Andrew Eykelenboom would have wanted. And with the addition of the mountain bike leg of the ride we now also cater to those looking for more of a physical challenge.”

All of this happens to raise funds for the good work done by Boomer’s Legacy – such as the $20,000 that went to Hero Work, an innovative charity that has developed the “art of modern-day barn raising.”

Hero Work mobilizes the community to come together and renovate charities in a very short period of time, obtaining donations of labour/materials.

Another initiative supported by the Boomer’s Legacy is Habitat for Humanity, which received $20,000 locally in aid of erecting affordable housing.

The #BLBC2019 Ride is returning to its roots as a two-day event, when both mountain bikers and road cyclists will ride back to CFB Comox for a celebratory dinner. If riding is not your thing, you can support the cause by donating some funds towards an individual or team registered to participate. Find out more, donate and/or register today, via boomerslegacybc.ca

