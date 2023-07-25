Portia Harley from Alberni Toyota gets ready to fill a truck with pet food in advance of a fundraiser at the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the SPCA. (July 19, 2023) (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Portia Harley from Alberni Toyota gets ready to fill a truck with pet food in advance of a fundraiser at the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the SPCA. (July 19, 2023) (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Dog Daze of Summer are here at Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA

Alberni Toyota teams up with animal rescue for fundraiser

Alberni Toyota will hold a ‘Dog Daze of Summer’ fundraiser for the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the SPCA this week, culminating with a barbecue celebration on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SPCA on Broughton Street.

Every day this week Alberni Toyota will bring a pickup truck to the SPCA from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ask people to fill it with food, treats, pet beds, carriers and toys for dogs and other animals. On July 29 nail trims will be offered by donation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A barbecue will start at 11:30 a.m. and offer hotdogs by donation at the SPCA, 4936 Broughton St. Bosley’s Pet Valu will also be giving away prize donations on location, says organizer Portia Harley from Alberni Toyota.

BCSPCACharity and DonationsDogsPetsPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

Just Posted

The Ross Moore Lake Wildfire south of Kamloops. (BC Wildfire Service)
1 structure lost in wildfire near Kamloops as rain, winds arrive

Portia Harley from Alberni Toyota gets ready to fill a truck with pet food in advance of a fundraiser at the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the SPCA. (July 19, 2023) (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Dog Daze of Summer are here at Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers march to a rally as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at port in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Thousands of workers at British Columbia’s ports will take off the day shift today to learn the details of an agreement struck between their union and employers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port workers get eyes on contract offer from maritime employers

Naomi Nicholson and her husband Ed have transformed their Chims Guest House property to offer different tourist accommodations. (HEATHER WARREN PHOTO)
Highway 4 closure costs millions in tourism, business challenges