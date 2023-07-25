Dog Daze of Summer are here at Alberni-Clayoquot SPCA

Portia Harley from Alberni Toyota gets ready to fill a truck with pet food in advance of a fundraiser at the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the SPCA. (July 19, 2023) (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni Toyota will hold a ‘Dog Daze of Summer’ fundraiser for the Alberni-Clayoquot branch of the SPCA this week, culminating with a barbecue celebration on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SPCA on Broughton Street.

Every day this week Alberni Toyota will bring a pickup truck to the SPCA from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ask people to fill it with food, treats, pet beds, carriers and toys for dogs and other animals. On July 29 nail trims will be offered by donation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A barbecue will start at 11:30 a.m. and offer hotdogs by donation at the SPCA, 4936 Broughton St. Bosley’s Pet Valu will also be giving away prize donations on location, says organizer Portia Harley from Alberni Toyota.

BCSPCACharity and DonationsDogsPetsPort Alberni