Young volunteers help install EJ Dunn Elementary School’s new community place space on Saturday, Sept. 29. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

EJ Dunn Elementary School installs new playground

The Port Alberni school has been without a play space for years

Students at EJ Dunn Elementary School finally have a playground of their own.

The school had close to 50 people from the community show up on Saturday, Sept. 29 to volunteer their time (and wheelbarrows) for the construction of a new play space. Wood chips will be installed this week, followed by an inspection to ensure that the play structure is safe.

“Hopefully we’ll have the kids playing on it by the end of the week,” said EJ Dunn principal Stacey Manson on Saturday.

After more than two years of fundraising by the EJ Dunn Parent Advisory Council (PAC), the school received a $105,000 grant from the provincial government this spring in order to build a universally-accessible play space.

Universally-accessible, says Manson, means that the playground will feature an “omni-spinner” for children with mobility issues, as well as a play structure with a number of balancing activities, slides and monkey bars.

“We’re really looking at physical literacy here,” she explained. “It’s not just the students at our school, but the whole community here. Hopefully we’ll have a playground that can be used for many years.”

EJ Dunn PAC chair Shelby Kuhn said the PAC has fundraised just over $20,000 over the past two years. This additional funding will be used for “part two” of the playground, she said.

“We’re hoping to put in a zip-line, that was a big thing for the kids,” she explained.

School District 70 board chair Pam Craig, who took part in the volunteer efforts over the weekend, said the PAC consulted with children, families and faculty before the playground equipment was purchased.

“They all had input,” she explained. “There’s so much commitment and effort behind this. It’s amazing how much time and effort it takes to build a playground.”

Because EJ Dunn was originally built as a middle school, it lacked the play spaces that usually support early learning and active children.

“I’m so excited that it’s finally come together and that the community came out to help,” said Kuhn. “The kids have been waiting for a long time.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Port Alberni support group aims to improve life for people with low vision

Just Posted

EJ Dunn Elementary School installs new playground

The Port Alberni school has been without a play space for years

ELECTION 2018: Ron Paulson runs for re-election as Port Alberni city councillor

Paulson believes in the Alberni Valley and its people

ELECTION 2018: Candidates get a chance to share their concerns

Upcoming all-candidates’ meetings in the Alberni Valley

Port Alberni support group aims to improve life for people with low vision

Canadian Council of the Blind meetings take place once a week

Transit service to Coombs discussed

A feasibility study was conducted in 2016.

Port Alberni celebrates Punjabi culture

Cultural event raised $5,000 for the Bread of Life

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

Don’t take pot on international flights, transport minister warns

Travellers on domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis once pot legal

Most Read