Enjoy a spooky Halloween weekend in the Alberni Valley

There are many Halloween-themed events taking place in Port Alberni this weekend

Get ready for a spooky time this weekend. With Halloween just around the corner, there are many Halloween-themed events taking place in Port Alberni.

Jeepers Creepers — Into the Woods!

The popular Jeepers Creepers event at McLean Mill returns on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26—this time with a trick or treat trail. The jumpy scares will be in the first half of the trail, and the second half will be suitable for younger children and children with sensory needs.

You can also enjoy pumpkin games, a family Halloween movie at 7 p.m., crafts, a photo booth and light snacks available until 8:30 p.m.

The event runs from 4-9 p.m. both days at McLean Mill Historic Park. Tickets are $15 per adult and $10 per child, available by phone (250-723-1376), at the McLean Mill office or at the door.

Spooky Halloween Birthday Party

This event is a combined Halloween party and birthday party for The Power of Three owner Tatiana. On Saturday, Oct. 26, head down to the Power of Three for an all-ages welcome event, featuring tarot card readings, a costume contest, spooky decor, contests, a photo booth and a scavenger hunt. A harvest ceremony takes place from 3-4 p.m. and the main event runs from 4:15 to 9 p.m.

Halloween Howl

Beaver Creek Community Hall (8505 Beaver Creek Road) will host its annual Halloween Howl on Sunday, Oct. 27, with activities suitable for kids under 10. Admission is free from noon to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy a costume contest at 1 p.m., crafts, cookie decorating, a cake walk, a ghost cage and pumpkin races at 2 p.m. Kids will receive prizes and a grab bag to take home.

Make sure to bring your unused toiletries and non-perishable foods for a fundraiser for the EJ Dunn backpack program.

Spooktacular Skating Party

The City of Port Alberni will offer an afternoon of ghoulish fun and games at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sunday, Oct. 27. Admission is free for anyone wearing a costume between 2:45 and 4:15 p.m.

Haunted Halloween Swim

Head to the Echo Aquatic Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for a spooky swim. Everyone with a costume receives free admission. A costume contest will take place at 6 p.m., followed by a public swim between 6:30 and 8 p.m.

19+ Events

The Black Sheep Rugby Club will be holding a Halloween Party at the clubhouse (top of Argyle Street) on Saturday, Oct. 26. From 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., show up in your best Halloween costume–there will be prizes. Tickets are $20. Message blacksheepevents@shaw.ca or chat with a team member for tickets.

The Rainbow Room will be holding a Halloween Nightmare Dance Party on Saturday, Oct. 26. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., enjoy music from DJ Kage, DJ Gooner, Edw4rdo and NW Fresh. Prizes for best costumes will be awarded at midnight. Tickets are $10 at Rainbow Lanes or $15 at the door.