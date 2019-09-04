FALL FAIR: Technical Safety BC will be at Port Alberni’s fair asking about ride safety.

Technical Safety BC is seeking feedback from community members, parents, and patrons to inform its review of the current regulations around amusement rides and how they oversee safety of existing rides. Some of these rides include rollercoasters and ziplines, as well as new and emerging amusement rides such as indoor skydiving and ninja gyms.
Representatives from the non-profit safety regulator will be on site at the Alberni District Fall Fair from Sept. 5–8, 2019. The public is invited to join the conversation in person at the fair, or complete a short online survey at www.technicalsafetybc.ca/arprc-survey.
