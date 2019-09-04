FALL FAIR: Technical Safety BC will be at Port Alberni’s fair asking about ride safety.

Go-karts are just one of the amusement rides not currently regulated in BC under the Safety Standards Act, alongside trampoline parks and ninja gyms. FILE PHOTO

Technical Safety BC is seeking feedback from community members, parents, and patrons to inform its review of the current regulations around amusement rides and how they oversee safety of existing rides. Some of these rides include rollercoasters and ziplines, as well as new and emerging amusement rides such as indoor skydiving and ninja gyms.

Representatives from the non-profit safety regulator will be on site at the Alberni District Fall Fair from Sept. 5–8, 2019. The public is invited to join the conversation in person at the fair, or complete a short online survey at www.technicalsafetybc.ca/arprc-survey.

On May 30, 2019, Technical Safety BC made a recommendation to the Government of British Columbia that trampoline parks be regulated. The move came after serious injuries at various trampoline parks, and a fatal incident in Richmond in 2018.

Technical Safety BC currently oversees the safety of amusement devices, including roller coasters, ziplines, inflatable devices such as bouncy castles, bumper cars, simulators and waterslides, but current regulation does not address trampoline parks or ninja gyms.

“With our expertise in technical systems’ safety, our team works hard on behalf of all British Columbians to provide government with impartial advice on how to enhance the safety system and ensure these very unfortunate and tragic events are prevented,” explains Technical Safety BC’s President and CEO Catherine Roome. “As technologies change and new devices come onto the market, safety regulation needs to thoughtfully adapt to reduce hazards and make the public safer.”

This September engagement is part of a province-wide consultation process.