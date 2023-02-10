Families have fun during Literacy Day events in Port Alberni

Jack Simmons, 5, has fun picking up ingredients to make soup from a recipe provided at the Family Literacy Event on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Echo Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Ian Simmons watches his son Harvey, 5, take aim and throw a beanbag into the appropriate spot for recycling while his brother William, 4, looks on. The game was part of Family Literacy Day at Echo Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Emma Tucker, 9, and Lyla Telep, 8, had fun in the craft room during Family Literacy Day, Feb. 4, 2023 at Echo Centre. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Ripley Rushfeldt, 7, masters the hula hoop at one of the Family Literacy Day stations at Echo Centre on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News) Ezra Takatuska, 3, and his brother Eday, 18 months, enjoy playing with stone eggs during the Family Literacy Day event at Echo Centre on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Port Alberni’s Family Literacy Day, held Saturday, Feb. 4 at Echo Centre, was a success. Numerous residents treated their children to a multitude of fun activities centred around literacy of all sorts.

Kids could pick up a recipe and fill a bag with the fresh ingredients to make the food item at home later; listen to a story about cats; build things with bricks (and knock them down again); practice yoga, hula hoops and other physical activities; make crafts and more. There were also free books for children to take home.

