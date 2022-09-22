Shayla Sampson found the last Golden Ticket in her Valley Vonka bar. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Shayla Sampson found the last Golden Ticket in her Valley Vonka bar. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Final golden ticket found in 2022 Valley Vonka fundraiser

Shayla Sampson was the lucky winner of the final golden ticket

The final golden ticket has been found in this year’s Valley Vonka fundraiser for Raise-A-Reader.

Shayla Sampson opened up her chocolate bar, purchased at Bosley’s, to discover the final of four golden tickets that were hidden among 1,500 Valley Vonka chocolate bars in the 2022 fundraising campaign.

Although all the golden tickets have been claimed, there are still some Valley Vonka chocolate chocolate bars available at the Alberni Valley News office. All proceeds go towards Literacy Alberni for their Raise-A-Reader campaign. The goal is to raise $7,500 this year.

The four winners’ names will be drawn next week for the four prizes offered by participating sponsors.

A colouring contest was also run in conjunction with the Valley Vonka bars, and a winner will receive chocolate and books for a year courtesy of Coombs Country Candy and Mobius Books. The winner will be announced next week.

