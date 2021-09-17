Final Valley Vonka ticket has been claimed for 2021

Winners will find out at the end of September which prize they won

Jensen Warson Castley loves chocolate, and when he discovered the third and final golden ticket for 2021 in a Valley Vonka bar he was over the moon excited. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Jensen Warson Castley loves to eat chocolate. When he unwrapped his Valley Vonka chocolate bar he could hardly wait to bite into it, but he removed the wrapper carefully anyway.

Warson Castley’s patience was rewarded when he saw the final golden ticket for 2021 between the wrapper and his milk chocolate bar!

The bar had been a gift left anonymously with a note for the young man, who had recently lost his grandfather, Doug Walker. A touching note was attached to the bar: “Sorry about your recent loss. Here’s a little something to brighten up your day.”

“We were so happy about it,” said Jensen’s mother, MaryLee Castley. “He opened the bar really, really slowly.”

Jensen’s ticket was the final of three golden tickets hidden among 1,000 Valley Vonka chocolate bars in the 2021 fundraising campaign. Proceeds go toward programs for Literacy Alberni.

Ike Dokter discovered the first ticket on Sept. 2, purchased at Mobius Books. Jim Doiron and Wendy Haas discovered the second golden ticket on Saturday, Sept. 11 after purchasing the last bar at Coombs Country Candy.

The three winners’ names will now be drawn for the three prizes offered by participating sponsors: either a weekend getaway for two to Victoria, including two nights’ accommodation at the Oswego Hotel, passes for the Malahat Skywalk, Victoria Bug Zoo, Miniature World and Royal BC Museum, plus $150 toward travel or dining expenses; more than $500 in gift cards for purchases at Alberni Co-op and Buy-Low Foods; and a 50-inch, 4K Ultra Hi-Def LED TV from The Brick.

Jensen is hoping he wins the overnight trip to Victoria.

A colouring contest was also run in conjunction with the Valley Vonka bars, and a winner will receive chocolate and books for a year courtesy of Coombs Country Candy and Mobius Books.

All winners will be announced by the end of September.

