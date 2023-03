Zelda Lund, two and a half, tries out one of the many bikes for beginners. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS) Addison Hatfield, one and a half, tries out a bike at the Jumping Slug Community Cyclery. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The first-ever free kids’ bike exchange at Jumping Slug Community Cyclery in Port Alberni was a hit.

Jumping Slug owner Lee Blais was extremely pleased with the turnout on Sunday, March 5, as they had 100-plus bikers come through by noon. First-time bikers received their bikes for free, while others traded up to bigger bikes.

This will be an ongoing program at Jumping Slug Community Cyclery, giving everyone the opportunity to go cycling.

Port Alberni