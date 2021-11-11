A large maple tree provides shade to those resting in the Hupacasath cemetery on Josephine Street. Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Alberni Valley stop in this sacred place to honour Indigenous veterans from Hupacasath First Nation who are buried there. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

First Nations veterans honoured in Port Alberni

A number of Nuu-chah-nulth members from the region are veterans of various world conflicts…

Veterans and Alberni Valley residents alike will have the opportunity to honour the Hupacasath First Nations’ military veterans as part of the annual outdoor Remembrance Day celebrations on Nov. 11, 2021.

The service begins at the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Community members will move on to the Vietnam Veterans gravesite and then the Hupacasath Cemetery.

A number of Nuu-chah-nulth members from the region are veterans of various world conflicts.

This year the Tseshaht First Nation set about creating a formal list of veterans from their community, both past and present. Tseshaht members who are veterans or had loved ones who were veterans were asked to contact membership clerk Michelle Colyn by phone or e-mail before Nov. 9, 2021 at 4 p.m. with the veteran’s name, a photo if possible, years served and where they served, and what section they served (army, marine, navy, airforce, etc.).

Colyn’s e-mail is mcolyn@tseshaht.com for anyone that missed the deadline.

