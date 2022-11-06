Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 representative Graham Fox, left, presents the Remembrance Day flag to Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions prior to the flag’s raising in front of city hall on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 representative Graham Fox, left, presents the Remembrance Day flag to Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions prior to the flag’s raising in front of city hall on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Flag flies in Port Alberni in honour of Remembrance Day

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 raises flag at Port Alberni City Hall

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 joined Mayor Sharie Minions to raise the Remembrance Day flag in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Branch 293 representative Graham Fox presented the flag to Minions while the colour party was on hand to witness the event. Also present were city CAO Tim Pley and Major Michael Ramsay from the Salvation Army.

The Port Alberni Legion branch turned 95 in 2021, but will be recognizing the anniversary this year.

Port Alberni

 

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 Sergeant at Arms Roy Buchanan leads the colour party to the cenotaph beside Port Alberni City Hall for a ceremony on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 member Tim Murphy carries the Canadian flag as part of the colour party for a flag raising ceremony, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Port Alberni City Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

