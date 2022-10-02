The Steelworkers local 1-1937 Hall in Port Alberni is located at 4904 Montrose St. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The Steelworkers local 1-1937 Hall in Port Alberni is located at 4904 Montrose St. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

FORESTRY WEEK: Retired loggers’ social planned for Oct. 4

Anyone once involved in forestry invited to an afternoon of coffee and storytelling

The MacMillan Bloedel Retirees Committee has planned its annual coffee social for retired loggers. The event is back on track after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic and resultant restrictions.

The retired loggers coffee social will take place Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Steelworkers Union Hall, from 1–3 p.m. All Alberni Valley retired loggers, staff, contractors and others associated with the forestry industry are welcome. Come and have a coffee, meet old friends, make new ones and share some stories.

The Steelworkers Union Hall is located at 4904 Montrose St. in Port Alberni.

The Steelworkers local 1-1937 Hall in Port Alberni is located at 4904 Montrose St. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
FORESTRY WEEK: Retired loggers' social planned for Oct. 4

