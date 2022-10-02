FORESTRY WEEK: Retired loggers’ social planned for Oct. 4

Anyone once involved in forestry invited to an afternoon of coffee and storytelling

The Steelworkers local 1-1937 Hall in Port Alberni is located at 4904 Montrose St. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The MacMillan Bloedel Retirees Committee has planned its annual coffee social for retired loggers. The event is back on track after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic and resultant restrictions.

The retired loggers coffee social will take place Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Steelworkers Union Hall, from 1–3 p.m. All Alberni Valley retired loggers, staff, contractors and others associated with the forestry industry are welcome. Come and have a coffee, meet old friends, make new ones and share some stories.

The Steelworkers Union Hall is located at 4904 Montrose St. in Port Alberni.

