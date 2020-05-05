Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn gets ready for a morning crash course in clipping her husband Cyril’s hair on Saturday, April 11, during the coronavirus pandemic. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Get ready for Day in the Life—Port Alberni Pandemic edition!

Send the Alberni Valley News photos of what you’ve been doing during the pandemic and we’ll share them

What has life been like for you and your family as the coronavirus shut down our country for the past two months?

Have you had to learn how to use hair clippers, like our editor, Susie Quinn, did to give her husband a haircut? Make craft after craft or build with Lego to keep the kids occupied? Are you a frontline worker who rocks a facemask?

During these extraordinary times, we think people in the Alberni Valley have been creative in the way they have spent their time. We want to capture the strength, resiliency, creativity and even silliness of our community, so we are putting together a special edition of our popular A Day in the Life feature—the pandemic edition.

Along with photos captured by our own journalists and other staff members, we are asking our readers to submit their own photos portraying their pandemic activities. We aren’t selecting a specific day for this Day in the Life: your photos can be from any day in March, April or May, 2020.

Send your submissions by Tuesday, May 12 with the subject line ‘Day in the Life pandemic’ to editor@albernivalleynews.com. Please include the names of anyone in the photo, the day and time of day (if you remember) that the photo was taken and some details on what you were doing.

Anyone who sends us a photo will have their name entered in a draw for a prize package, which we will draw randomly after May 12. The special edition will come out with our May 20 Alberni Valley News.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Coronavirus

