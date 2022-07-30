Michelle and Kelly Butt, centre, gather with friends and family for the Daniel Butt Memorial Bike, Run and Walk event in memory of their son in early July 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

GIVING BACK: Daniel Butt’s family, friends keep his memory alive with annual ride

Late Port Alberni teen cyclist loved annual Toy Run, which benefits from ride fundraiser

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

More than 35 friends and family members attended a memorial ride for the late Daniel Butt, who tragically passed away from a cycling accident on Nov. 10, 2018. His parents, Kelly and Michelle Butt, started this memorial ride to honour Daniel.

Michelle wanted to include Daniel’s favourite event, the Port Alberni Toy Run, and found a way to raise money for the annual motorcycle event with a silent auction. This year’s event also included a walk.

The cyclists went on a 65-kilometre ride to Taylor Flats and back from the takeoff point, Faber Road. The runners went 10 kms on the path along Faber Road and the walkers did a five-kilometre walk. Following this there was a silent auction at the Butts’ home to raise money for the Toy Run. There were many lovely items donated but to see the total you will have to wait until the Toy Run when they present the cheque.

To date this group of family and friends have raised just over $6,000 in Daniel’s memory.

There was a special T-shirt made in 2019 for with a logo that Terry Ann Wynans found and the T-shirts were made at Jal Design. The next year they were updated and this year good family friend Diane Kumagai updated her shirt for 2022.

The Butt family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone that has continued to support them, participated and donated to the fundraiser.

Michelle and Kelly Butt with the bike that Kelly was going to ride in the memorial ride for their son Daniel in early July 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Michelle Butt points to the back of family friend Diane Kumagai’s Daniel Butt memorial ride shirt, which Kumagai updated on her own. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
