Team PAPA (Port Alberni Port Authority) signed up to take part in the Rotary Community Clean up in 2022. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Team PAPA (Port Alberni Port Authority) signed up to take part in the Rotary Community Clean up in 2022. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

GIVING BACK: Rotary Club of Port Alberni prepares for community cleanup

Rotarians connect youth, families to literacy by helping with little libraries

It’s time for spring cleaning in Port Alberni. The Rotary Club of Port Alberni is once again hosting a community cleanup in conjunction with Earth Day. Rotarians and more than 50 volunteers from the community collected 740 kilograms of garbage from streets in our community last year. Rotary is looking forward to working with the community again this year to clean up litter along main streets and neighbourhoods on Saturday, April 22.

“It’s our way of giving back to mother nature,” says Crystal Knudsen, president of the Rotary Club of Port Alberni. “We invite anyone, and any club or community groups, to register with Dewayne Parfitt, who will assign different areas of town for clean up.”

Garbage collected can be dropped off at the Scotiabank parking lot on 10th Avenue and Redford Street.

“Once again we’ll have Salmon Derby 50/50 tickets for sale at our litter drop-off,” says Knudsen.

Rotary appreciates the support of Nicklin Waste Disposal and the ACRD for donating the garbage disposal and dumping fees.

To register for the cleanup, call or email Dewayne Parfitt at dewayneparfitt48@gmail.com or 250-731-6555. .

For more than 85 years, the Rotary Club of Port Alberni has been making Port Alberni and beyond a better place.

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni raises funds and offers support to many local projects and organizations. Many of the amenities and activities enjoyed in the community have been funded or built by Rotarians over the last eight decades.

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni particularly focuses on supporting youth and families. Each year, the Rotary club awards bursaries to local students pursuing post-secondary education. As well, the club supports breakfast programs in local schools.

In partnership with Literacy Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Rotarians stock and maintain 20 little libraries in the community, giving free access to books to residents right in their neighbourhood.

To learn more about Rotary, visit the Rotary Club of Port Alberni Facebook page or email rotarypresidentpa@gmail.com.

Port AlberniRotary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Port Alberni’s 65th annual rock and gem show attracts hundreds

Just Posted

Rotarian Jeff Cooks loads books into his truck for distribution to Little Libraries in the community. (TERESA BIRD/ Alberni Valley News)
GIVING BACK: Rotary Club of Port Alberni prepares for community cleanup

NIC Fest 2023 at the Port Alberni campus on March 29 will help answer questions about education and career options for anyone starting their post-secondary education, upgrading their skills for today’s market, or thinking about a new career path. (NIC PHOTO)
NIC Fest returns March 29 to Port Alberni campus

Mussels had a hard time in the dual heat and low tides. Here’s one from Vancouver Island’s west coast, cooked in a happier time. (Zoe Ducklow/file)
Unchecked climate change putting Salish Sea in hot water

James Raffan of the Mission Stars dishes a pass to teammate Tyler Way in front of the Powell River net during the gold medal game on Wednesday, March 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Mission Stars win U15 hockey provincials in Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image