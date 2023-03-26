GIVING BACK: Rotary Club of Port Alberni prepares for community cleanup

Rotarians connect youth, families to literacy by helping with little libraries

Team PAPA (Port Alberni Port Authority) signed up to take part in the Rotary Community Clean up in 2022. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

It’s time for spring cleaning in Port Alberni. The Rotary Club of Port Alberni is once again hosting a community cleanup in conjunction with Earth Day. Rotarians and more than 50 volunteers from the community collected 740 kilograms of garbage from streets in our community last year. Rotary is looking forward to working with the community again this year to clean up litter along main streets and neighbourhoods on Saturday, April 22.

“It’s our way of giving back to mother nature,” says Crystal Knudsen, president of the Rotary Club of Port Alberni. “We invite anyone, and any club or community groups, to register with Dewayne Parfitt, who will assign different areas of town for clean up.”

Garbage collected can be dropped off at the Scotiabank parking lot on 10th Avenue and Redford Street.

“Once again we’ll have Salmon Derby 50/50 tickets for sale at our litter drop-off,” says Knudsen.

Rotary appreciates the support of Nicklin Waste Disposal and the ACRD for donating the garbage disposal and dumping fees.

To register for the cleanup, call or email Dewayne Parfitt at dewayneparfitt48@gmail.com or 250-731-6555. .

For more than 85 years, the Rotary Club of Port Alberni has been making Port Alberni and beyond a better place.

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni raises funds and offers support to many local projects and organizations. Many of the amenities and activities enjoyed in the community have been funded or built by Rotarians over the last eight decades.

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni particularly focuses on supporting youth and families. Each year, the Rotary club awards bursaries to local students pursuing post-secondary education. As well, the club supports breakfast programs in local schools.

In partnership with Literacy Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Rotarians stock and maintain 20 little libraries in the community, giving free access to books to residents right in their neighbourhood.

To learn more about Rotary, visit the Rotary Club of Port Alberni Facebook page or email rotarypresidentpa@gmail.com.

