Arlan Wingfield,5, has fun riding through the water puddles at the Blair Park waterpark during a GoByBike Week event, Oct. 9, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Arlan Wingfield,5, has fun riding through the water puddles at the Blair Park waterpark during a GoByBike Week event, Oct. 9, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

GoByBike event attracts crowd of 50 cyclists to Blair Park in Port Alberni

Cycling trivia game was popular with kids, adults alike

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Blair Park was the site of a fun day for families who love to cycle, Sunday, Oct. 9.

This event was part of provincial GoByBike Week events in the Alberni Valley, and was funded by the B.C. government through Gobybikebc.

There was a craft table that had children making spoke flippers in Halloween style, cloud, cat or bat from old bicycle tires.

Ty Cyr and Sam Gentleman of the Parks and Rec Trail Riding program were there to help young cyclists with an obstacle course. Puddles deliberately created in the water park were popular with kids.

There was a bike quiz that many of the children decided to try out. One question was, “How many people did the world’s longest tandem bicycle seat?” The answer was eight people.

Another question asked, “How many bicycles are there in China?” The answer is 1,500,000.

For answering the most correct questions out of 15, Linda Rizzato received a $50 gift certificate to The Jumping Slug Community Cyclery. Marilyn Clark won a $25 gift certificate in a random draw and Willow Prefontaine won a second $25 certificate.

GoByBike Alberni volunteers also gave out free cycling maps so that riders could find the bike-friendly trails.

The ADSS Jazz Trio entertained with Pallis Cote-Wallin on bass guitar, Peter Souther on keyboard and Brynn Geddes on drums.

“There was a steady flow of people coming into the park,” organizer John Mayba said.

“There were 50-plus that attended our day in Blair Park. It was nice to see so many families come out. We thought the bike trivia questions would be largely done by adults but it was children that were the largest participants.

“One young fellow, Danny Rous, 13, had his bike stolen so he was hoping to win and be able to put it towards a new bike.”

Alberni ValleyCyclingPort Alberni

 

Danny Rous 13, decided to do the bike trivia at the GoByBike event at Blair Park, with hopes that he could win a gift certificate to put towards a new bike. Rous’s own bike was stolen. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Danny Rous 13, decided to do the bike trivia at the GoByBike event at Blair Park, with hopes that he could win a gift certificate to put towards a new bike. Rous’s own bike was stolen. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

It takes a lot of pressure to make a bike flipper out of old tire rubber, as Emma Tucker, 9, discovers. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

It takes a lot of pressure to make a bike flipper out of old tire rubber, as Emma Tucker, 9, discovers. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island Regional Library looking for ‘big dream ideas’ in planning process

Just Posted

Ty Cyr,16, one of the coaches at Parks and Rec Trail Riding Program, goes over a jump set up at the GoByBike event at Blair Park on Oct. 9, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
GoByBike event attracts crowd of 50 cyclists to Blair Park in Port Alberni

The kids’ art throw-down that happened Sept. 24 at the Rollin Art Centre was a great cap to Rollin events prior to our upcoming construction closure. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Kids’ art throw-down a first for The Grove: Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley

Fire crews with Port Alberni and Cherry Creek put out a fire at an RV park on Timberlane Road in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)
RV park fire extinguished by Alberni Valley fire crews

Ron Clark and crew chief Denny McCurdy celebrate Clark’s sportsman class victory at the final drag races at Mission Raceway Park on Sept. 24, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni driver brings home drag racing hardware from Mission Raceway