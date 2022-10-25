Haunts, howls and bone-shaking dances herald in Halloween in Port Alberni

Spooky and not-so-spooky events start up again in the Alberni Valley

The McLean Mill National Historic Site will be transformed into a Haunted Mill for one night this year to raise funds for Alberni Drug and Alcohol Prevention Service Society (ADAPS).

Organizers hosted a “Haunted Yard” fundraiser for ADAPS last year at a private residence, but this year they decided to scale things up by moving the event to McLean Mill National Historic Site on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“It’s a great location,” said organizer Xavier Dandavino. “The history resonates with the community. And it has some scary potential.”

Previously, McLean Mill has hosted a “Jeepers Creepers” event that utilized the site’s outdoor spaces and Old Town buildings, but this event was cancelled due to COVID-19. Dandavino said the Haunted Mill will be a bit of a “revival” of Jeepers Creepers.

The Haunted Mill will take people on a path through the mill itself, with plenty of immersive experiences. The event will run from 4–9 p.m. and will get scarier as the sun goes down. For young children and people who aren’t a fan of the scary stuff, Dandavino recommends checking it out before dusk.

“After about 6 p.m. you can expect it to get scary,” he said.

Entry is by donation with all proceeds going to ADAPS, which provides a spectrum of programs and services to youth and their families in Port Alberni, including support and counselling services.

Halloween Howl

The Beaver Creek Community Hall (8505 Beaver Creek Road) will also be hosting a Halloween event this year, bringing back its popular Halloween Howl event. This family-friendly event (recommended for ages 10 and under) will offer loot bags, games and activities, including a spooky scavenger hunt along the new trail behind the hall.

A cake-walk and concession (cash only) will raise funds for the Beaver Creek Community Club. Island Heart Photography will also be offering a Halloween photo booth for $5.

The Halloween Howl runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Big Daddy Bone Shaker

The Rainbow Room is hosting a Halloween Dance Party featuring the music of Big Daddy on Friday, Oct. 28.

Doors open at 7 p.m., dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. and the dance begins between 8–8:30 p.m. Everyone welcome (19-plus). Tickets are $15 and on sale at Boomerangs Cafe (4833 Johnston Road), Rainbow Lanes (3752 Fourth Avenue) and at the Rainbow Room door (upstairs from Rainbow Lanes). Prizes for best costumes and spotlight dances.

Port Alberni