How to ring in the new year in Port Alberni

Two different events celebrate the arrival of 2020 on Jan. 1

Get ready to ring in the New Year in Port Alberni.

The annual Polar Bear Swim, presented by The Peak 93.3, will take place at 1 p.m. at Canal Waterfront Park on New Year’s Day. Ring in the New Year by rushing into the chilly waters of the Alberni Inlet. Costumes are not mandatory, but are always fun.

Everyone who enters the Polar Bear Swim must fill out an entry form before entering the water. To avoid line-ups, print out the entry form at home and bring it with you: playinpa.ca/polar-bear-swim-2020. Completed entry forms will be entered into prize draws.

If cold water isn’t your thing, you can join the Peace Walk to begin the New Year on a note of personal peace. Walkers will meet outside the Glenwood Centre at 10:45 a.m. and depart for Abbeyfield at 11 a.m. Bring your family and friends (children are welcome) and a symbol, sign or banner expressing your personal wish for peace.

An open mic on peace will take place at Abbeyfield at 11:30 a.m., followed by a vegetarian lunch at the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple (Eighth Ave) at 1 p.m.