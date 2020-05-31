Hundreds of cars participate in second Port Alberni Cruise for Care

At least 250 cars, some of them decorated with signs, balloons and the odd gorilla, cruised through the streets of Port Alberni on Friday, May 29, 2020 for the second Cruise for Care honouring frontline workers. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) At least 250 cars cruised through Port Alberni on Friday, May 29, 2020 in the second Cruise for Care honouring frontline workers at seniors’ care homes. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Cars with the second Cruise for Care poured down the Johnston Road hill toward Victoria Quay for 15 minutes before heading to Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens and other seniors’ care homes in Port Alberni on Friday, May 29, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) The Industrial Heritage Society’s paper truck from MacMillan Bloedel sports a sign with B.C. medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s catchphrase as it brings up the tail end of the Cruise for Care on Friday, May 29, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Nearly 250 cars participated in the second Cruise for Care in Port Alberni on Friday, May 29, 2020. The parade of cars cruised past seniors’ care homes in the city to recognize frontline workers for their efforts through the coronavirus pandemic. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Nearly 250 cars participated in the second Cruise for Care in Port Alberni on Friday, May 29, 2020. The parade of cars cruised past seniors’ care homes in the city to recognize frontline workers for their efforts through the coronavirus pandemic. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

More than 250 cars and trucks poured down Johnston Road hill on Friday, May 29, 2020 for the second Cruise for Care in Port Alberni.

The first Cruise for Care at the end of April drew 150 cars, twice as many as organizers Angela Mallory and Ron Lightfoot anticipated.

Participants first drove past Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens seniors’ care home before cruising past onlookers at Victoria Quay, then up past Echo Village and Fir Park Village before heading to West Coast General Hospital.

The second Cruise for Care took place a week after emergency personnel conducted their final Saturday parade to honour frontline workers at the hospital.

