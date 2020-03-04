John Howitt Elementary School class wins $1000 scholarship

A Grade 5/6 class at John Howitt Elementary School has won a $1,000 scholarship for their school.

Lauraleah Jeffery’s class entered a contest through the “All About Me” myBlueprint digital platform, showing the ways they use the platform to create their Learning Portfolios. The class was one of three winners selected from across Canada.

Jeffery is in her third year of implementing the program into her classes.

“All About Me allows our students to become engaged in documenting and communicating their reactions about their learning,” she said. “It makes it so easy to address the Core Competencies and Curricular Competencies using pictures, videos, audio recordings, files and journals.”

Jeffrey said she is especially proud of her class, as they are 10 and 11 year olds who were able to win against competition from elementary, middle and high schools across Canada.

John Howitt plans to use the winnings to enhance digital learning with the purchase of more classroom technology.

