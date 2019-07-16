Join a food asset mapping focus group in Port Alberni

Learn about food mapping heritage in Port Alberni and Clayoquot Sound

A team of researchers from SFU and UBC are working on a project to help support strategies that may improve food access, food security and food system resiliency. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni residents are invited to attend a community food asset mapping and focus group event on Wednesday.

A team of researchers from Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia are working on a project to help support strategies that may improve food access, food security and food system resiliency.

At the event on Wednesday, July 17, participants will identify past and present food resources, practices and places that are important and meaningful for the community. This feedback will be used to develop an online interactive community food asset map.

Participation at this event is entirely voluntary. Snacks will be provided.

The event is open to individuals aged 19 and over. It will take place at Char’s Landing from 7-8 p.m. Please RSVP with Meagan Curtis at meagan.curtis@ubc.ca or call 250-668-5482 if you have any questions.

Join a food asset mapping focus group in Port Alberni

Learn about food mapping heritage in Port Alberni and Clayoquot Sound

