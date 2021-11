William Simmons, dressed as Marshall from Paw Patrol, paints a picture during Halloween activities at McLean Mill. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Abigail Symchuk, age one, practices her driving skills on an old car at McLean Mill’s playground during Halloween festivities. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Pierce Nicholson and Lennox Alexander paint Halloween masks at the arts and crafts table at McLean Mill. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Youngsters paint pictures at McLean Mill on Halloween day. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Kids had a spooky time at McLean Mill for Halloween weekend.

The national historic park was open on Halloween day (Sunday, Oct. 31) and dozens of youngsters came in costume through the gates for a scavenger hunt and arts and crafts.

Although McLean Mill is now closed during the week, the site is still booking private tours throughout the fall and winter. Contact info@mcleanmill.ca to book a tour.

McLean MillPort Alberni