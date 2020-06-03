Kuu-us Crisis Line Society hands out hygiene kits in Port Alberni

Kuu-us and Salvation Army team up to bring food, hygiene kits to those who need them

Volunteers, staff and board members from Kuu-us Crisis Line Society assemble hygiene kits for clients at their workshop on Adelaide St. in Port Alberni on May 27, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Kuu-us Crisis Line Society will distribute three different types of hygiene kits starting this week.

Volunteers last week were busy assembling 1,500 kits to give out to people between June and September.

There will be three kits available: COVID-19 kits will include a mask, gloves and hand sanitizer; sanitization kits will have bleach and laundry soap, and homeless hygiene kits will include shampoo, conditioner, soap, feminine products and toilet paper.

“We’re doing this in Port Alberni seven days a week at designated locations,” Kuu-us executive director Elia Nicholson-Nave said. Kuu-us will distribute the hygiene kits in concert with Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen, she added. The Salvation Army is helping Kuu-us with its food hamper program, and Kuu-us members will now hand out hygiene kits during food dropoffs “to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Monday through Saturday they will be at the Kuu-us compound (4589 Adelaide Street) at 11:30 a.m. followed by Bread of Life (12 p.m.), Port Pub (12:20 p.m.), Beaufort Hotel (12:40 p.m.) and Fourth Avenue bottle depot (1 p.m.). Deliveries will happen at 2 p.m.

On Sundays, deliveries will additionally take place at Quality Foods (1:15 p.m.), Port Alberni Friendship Center (1:30 p.m.) and Echo Centre (1:50 p.m.) with deliveries taking place at 2 p.m.

If anyone is isolated or unable to attend one of the designated locations or times, they can pre-register for delivery service by calling 250-723-4050.

Nicholson-Nave said stores in the Alberni Valley have been “very generous” in assisting the society with purchasing items for distribution.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCharity and DonationsCoronavirusPort Alberni



