LOOK BACK: A journey of time in Port Alberni

Take a peek at Port Alberni’s history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Port Alberni’s first clock tower was at the Dominion Government Building (post office) on Third Avenue at Angus Street. The clock tower was visible to anyone in the commercial area. Inside the post office was another unique clockpiece, made by the Pequegnat Clock Company after 1916. The Canadian Time Wall Clock was advertised as having an eight-day time movement and finished in golden or weathered oak. The price tag was $8.00. This clock is on display in the Household section of the Alberni Valley Museum. (COLLECTION1966.19.1 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

Port Alberni’s first clock tower was at the Dominion Government Building (post office) on Third Avenue at Angus Street. Built in 1914, the clock tower was visible to anyone in the commercial area, and people used it as their timepiece in place of a watch.

(The building and clock tower were featured in the Sept. 16, 2020 Look Back column in the Alberni Valley News.)

Inside the post office was another unique clockpiece, albeit much smaller than the tower and made by the Pequegnat Clock Company after 1916.

The Canadian Time Wall Clock was advertised as having an eight-day time movement and finished in golden or weathered oak. The price tag was $8.00.

When the government building was demolished in 1963, the Canadian Time Wall Clock was preserved and is on display in the Household section of the Alberni Valley Museum. Its identifying number is COLLECTION 1966.19.1.

While the Alberni Valley Museum is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are 24,000 photographs available to view as part of their digital archives. These photos can be found at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com/ and are searchable by topic, keyword and photo number.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictMuseummuseums-and-galleriesPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cops for Cancer: COVID-19 can’t stop Tour de Rock

Just Posted

LOOK BACK: A journey of time in Port Alberni

Take a peek at Port Alberni’s history with the Alberni Valley Museum

QUINN’S QUIPS: I was raised a reader, and I’m passing it on

Alberni Valley News’ editor shares memories of reading to her niece

ALBERNI GOLF: Nielson leads the way in men’s golf

Sunday, Sept. 27 will be an 18-hole two-man alternate shot event

ARTS AROUND: Grandmother and grandson team up for art exhibit in Port Alberni

This will be Pam Turner’s first art show in 17 years.

Ucluelet mayor criticizes province’s lack of communication as highway closures resume

Daily closures return to only highway in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Cops for Cancer: COVID-19 can’t stop Tour de Rock

‘having the chance to come back and ride this year means everything to me’

‘It’s a boy’: Southern Resident killer whale calf born to J Pod is healthy, researchers say

J35 had previously done a ‘Tour of Grief,’ carrying her dead calf for 17 days

Most Read