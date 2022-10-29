LOOK BACK: Wreck of the S.S. Tatjana in the Barkley Sound

Norwegian cargo freighter was stranded on Effingham Island in 1924

This photo shows cargo ship “S.S. Tatjana” shipwrecked in the Barclay Sound. The vessel was a Norwegian cargo freighter which was stranded on Effingham Island in the Barclay Sound on February 28, 1924. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21573 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

This photo shows cargo ship “S.S. Tatjana” shipwrecked in the Barclay Sound. The vessel was a Norwegian cargo freighter which was stranded on Effingham Island in the Barclay Sound on February 28, 1924. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21573 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

The cargo ship “S.S. Tatjana” was shipwrecked in the Barkley Sound in 1924.

Photos and negatives of the event, which can be found on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive, came from the personal possessions of Susan Watson and her father George Augustus Bellamy.

The vessel was a Norwegian cargo freighter which was stranded on Effingham Island in the Barkley Sound in February 1924. It was in ballast from Murran, Japan to Vancouver to load lumber, when it missed the Strait of Juan de Fuca in bad weather and ran aground. The freighter’s bow hit a rock cleft, its stern sank and its prop was broken off on the rocks. The Bamfield Lifeboat rescued the crew off the rocks.

After several months, the freighter was refloated and rebuilt as the “S.S. Dramensfjord” in 1925. The “Tatjana” was originally built in 1920 in Montreal for Winge & Co. She was 400 feet long, 52 feet wide, 28 feet deep and displaced 5,329 tons.

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Celtic Chaos will play at Knox United Church in Parksville on Oct. 30. Band members from left: Gordon Lafleur, John Beaton, Joyce Beaton, Joe Spinelli and Dave Barta. (Submitted photo)
Celtic Chaos show in Port Alberni tells story of Scottish immigrants

This photo shows cargo ship “S.S. Tatjana” shipwrecked in the Barclay Sound. The vessel was a Norwegian cargo freighter which was stranded on Effingham Island in the Barclay Sound on February 28, 1924. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21573 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Wreck of the S.S. Tatjana in the Barkley Sound

The remains of the old Somass Sawmill still stand within sight of Port Alberni’s waterfront, where city council is finetuning its vision for the area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni begins salvage of Somass Lands

A group of people in orange shirts gathers on Pacific Rim Highway on the Tseshaht First Nation reserve. (PHOTO COURTESY TSESHAHT FIRST NATION)
Tseshaht First Nation seeks compensation for historical construction of Highway 4