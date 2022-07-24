Maritime Mondays reveal a treasure trove of kids’ activities on Port Alberni waterfront

Pirate Day is coming up on Saturday, July 30 as well, at the Maritime Discovery Centre

Maritime Discovery Centre summer staff program assistant TJ Barrowcliff hangs out with the resident lighthouse pirate during a Maritime Monday event, July 18, 2022. Pirate Day at the pier is coming up July 30, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a pirate? To spend your days sailing the seas in search of treasure?

The Maritime Discovery Centre in Port Alberni is offering kids the opportunity to do just that as Pirate Day makes a reappearance.

A bounty of boisterous buccaneering is planned for Saturday, July 30 at the red and white lighthouse at the end of the pier on Harbour Road. Join Captain TJ Barrowcliff and her motley crew from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feast on popcorn, engage in pirate games and complete a treasure hunt to become an official pirate.

Can’t make it to Pirate Day? Try Maritime Mondays, every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. There are free crafts, activities and refreshments for youth planned around a specific theme. The theme for Monday, July 25 is Tropical Islands.

Come and “Build-a-boat” with the Maritime Discovery Centre staff on Monday, Aug. 1. Flag Day takes place Aug. 8, Knot Day is Aug. 15, and the final Maritime Monday event is “Paint the Pier” on Aug. 22.

The centre is located at 2900 Harbour Road. The centre is open Thursday through Monday during summer months.

