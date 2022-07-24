Maritime Discovery Centre summer staff program assistant TJ Barrowcliff hangs out with the resident lighthouse pirate during a Maritime Monday event, July 18, 2022. Pirate Day at the pier is coming up July 30, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Maritime Discovery Centre summer staff program assistant TJ Barrowcliff hangs out with the resident lighthouse pirate during a Maritime Monday event, July 18, 2022. Pirate Day at the pier is coming up July 30, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Maritime Mondays reveal a treasure trove of kids’ activities on Port Alberni waterfront

Pirate Day is coming up on Saturday, July 30 as well, at the Maritime Discovery Centre

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a pirate? To spend your days sailing the seas in search of treasure?

The Maritime Discovery Centre in Port Alberni is offering kids the opportunity to do just that as Pirate Day makes a reappearance.

A bounty of boisterous buccaneering is planned for Saturday, July 30 at the red and white lighthouse at the end of the pier on Harbour Road. Join Captain TJ Barrowcliff and her motley crew from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feast on popcorn, engage in pirate games and complete a treasure hunt to become an official pirate.

Can’t make it to Pirate Day? Try Maritime Mondays, every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. There are free crafts, activities and refreshments for youth planned around a specific theme. The theme for Monday, July 25 is Tropical Islands.

Come and “Build-a-boat” with the Maritime Discovery Centre staff on Monday, Aug. 1. Flag Day takes place Aug. 8, Knot Day is Aug. 15, and the final Maritime Monday event is “Paint the Pier” on Aug. 22.

The centre is located at 2900 Harbour Road. The centre is open Thursday through Monday during summer months.

Alberni ValleyMuseumPort Alberni

 

TJ Barrowcliff, a summer staff program assistant, shows (from left) Freya Waslewski, 10, and her siblings Toma, 12, and Mikko, 8, how to make mermaids at the Port Alberni Maritime Discovery Centre’s Maritime Monday ‘Sailing Lore’ day, July 18, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

TJ Barrowcliff, a summer staff program assistant, shows (from left) Freya Waslewski, 10, and her siblings Toma, 12, and Mikko, 8, how to make mermaids at the Port Alberni Maritime Discovery Centre’s Maritime Monday ‘Sailing Lore’ day, July 18, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Previous story
Oak Bay car festival elicits decades of automobile anecdotes

Just Posted

Maritime Discovery Centre summer staff program assistant TJ Barrowcliff hangs out with the resident lighthouse pirate during a Maritime Monday event, July 18, 2022. Pirate Day at the pier is coming up July 30, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Maritime Mondays reveal a treasure trove of kids’ activities on Port Alberni waterfront

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, formally resigning as Conservative Party leader, in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
LETTER: Who knew ‘revolting’ politicians would be BoJo’s downfall

The Port Alberni Train Station is located outside the entrance to Harbour Quay, on Harbour Road in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
LETTER: This isn’t the end of the line for Port Alberni’s historic train station

Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois played to an audience of Tea on the Terrace attendants at the Rollin Art Centre gardens. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Enjoy music in the gardens at Rollin Art Centre

Pop-up banner image ×