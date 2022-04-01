New science-based camps coming to NIC Youth Academy this summer

Registration opens April 1 for new and returning STEM camps at three campuses

NIC STEM faculty member Amber Stroeder and Ryker Hawley explore physics, chemistry and biology in the Mad Scientist Camp. Mad Scientist camps returns to NIC’s Comox Valley campus July 4-8 and Aug 2-5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

North Island College’s Youth Academy is back with a new and expanded list of camp offerings for students throughout the region.

The summer camps are open to youth ages 9-14. This year’s line-up includes new and expanded offerings along with the ever-popular LEGO Robotics NICBot Camp and NICBot Camp Xtreme.

“We had great feedback from participants and parents last year following our first full summer of camps and we’re so excited to be able to build on that and offer an expanded range of camps this year,” said Ali Sandholm, NIC youth and community outreach liaison.

All the camps have a focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), through a wide range of subjects and applications.

“One of the great things about STEM is how many different facets there are to explore, from engineering to coding, physics and chemistry – it provides a great range of hands-on learning,” said Sandholm.

New camps this year include:

STEM & Sport (ages 9-12): explore STEM through sport-based activities.

ENG Girls (ages 12-14): an all-girls camp to introduce girls to the multi-faceted field of engineering.

SPACE-X (ages 12-14): investigate how STEM helps us send people and objects into space while learning about planets, moons and other space phenomena.

Explore Engineering (ages 12-14): learn about the diverse field of engineering by participating in hands-on, collaborative projects and thinking outside the box to find solutions to modern issues.

Digital Design Lab (ages 12-14): A multi-discipline design camp looking at the impact of design on all aspects of our everyday lives.

Along with the new camps, many of which take place at the Comox Valley campus, some popular camps from last year are being expanded to new communities, with CODE-Con, ENG Girls and STEAM Teens camps running in both the Comox Valley and Campbell River this year.

Registration for all camps opens April 1. For more information, visit www.nic.bc.ca/youth-academy.

NICPort Alberni