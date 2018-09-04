North Island College kicks off school year in Port Alberni

More than 250 students will be attending the Port Alberni campuses

It’s back to school in the Alberni Valley, for students both young and old.

North Island College’s Port Alberni campuses hosted their annual student orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 4, welcoming new and returning students to the school. This kick-off to the new college year is designed to provide support for students as they transition to college.

This year, NIC will welcome more than 250 students to the Port Alberni campus and Tebo Vocational centre. Students are enrolled in a variety of programs, including trades training, health care, early childhood care and education, business, upgrading, university transfer and more.

Regional director Lynne MacFadgen said classrooms on Tuesday were full of students from all different disciplines, as well as all ages and stages.

“We love the ‘first day’ energy,” she added.

Students started the day with course and program introductions, followed by workshops covering helpful tips to prepare them for success for the coming year.

“They get to see the faces of their instructors,” said MacFadgen. “It reduces that fear of the unknown. It’s the personal approach to education that we all strive for. We’re all pulling together to make this a positive experience for them.”

“Orientation is NIC’s day to welcome the students, make them feel comfortable and provide support in order to help them succeed,” added Jessie Broekhuizen, administrative, events and operational liaison for the campus.

This is the kind of hands-on approach that is harder to find at larger universities, said MacFadgen.

“To have a friendly face, someone who’s really approachable, makes all the difference,” she added.

Orientation activities will continue throughout the week, culminating with a free barbecue lunch on Thursday, Sept. 13 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Students from both campuses will have a chance to participate in games, win prizes and learn more about NIC services in a “marketplace setting.”

“We’re doing things a little differently this year,” said Broekhuizen. Holding the barbecue a week later, she explained, allows students to get to know each other and get comfortable on campus. “Then they can go to lunch with their new friends.”

Sept. 13 is also the registration deadline for prospective NIC students. If you are interested in applying, visit www.nic.bc.ca or call 250-724-8711 to speak with an educational advisor.

