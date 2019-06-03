Organization for Alberni’s Canada Day parade well underway

Plans are coming together for a Canada Day Parade on Third Avenue in Port Alberni.

Parade committee co-chair Angie Blake says the parade committee has been revitalized by new volunteers who have stepped forward to help after the loss of many key volunteers from the Folkfest Society and the Women’s Business Network who had taken on the work in recent years. This year’s July 1 event will follow much the same format as 2018, with the parade route along Stamp and Third avenues, culminating at Harbour Quay. Once the parade concludes an afternoon of food, crafts, and entertainment will follow at the quay.

The theme for this year’s event is “Walk Through History”, celebrating the diverse heritage of the Valley’s First Nations communities and those who have settled in the Alberni Valley. Deadline to register floats and groups for the parade is June 15.

Blake says the committee is still working on its fundraising efforts. “We’re grateful for the ongoing support of Canada Heritage, the City of Port Alberni, the Alberni Valley Lions, as well as corporate sponsors like Quality Foods, Save-On Foods, Funtastic Sports, Black Press, and CJAV radio, and we are continuing to fund raise to help with the costs of entertainment at Harbour Quay,” said Blake.

“Working together, we can be sure to have another memorable Canada Day celebration.”

Registration to enter the parade, or to have a food or craft booth at the Quay is now open, and information on how to register is available on the group’s Facebook page @PACanadaDayParade and on it’s website at portalbernievents.com.

Registering is a bit easier this year as parade entrants can now register online using the link provided in the “Notes” section of the Facebook page. Paper forms are still available for download on the page, or by picking up an entry form at the Echo Centre front desk, where paper registration forms can also be returned.

For more information, or to offer some financial help in sponsoring the event, contact the organizing committee at alberniparade@gmail.com.