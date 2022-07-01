Port Alberni artist gaining a reputation for her cedar roses

Roseanne John spends some of her days making roses and jewelry

CEDAR ART Artist Roseanne John creates a cedar rose while sitting with Wayne John Newfield at a picnic table at Harbour Quay on June 21, 2022, Indigenous Peoples Day. John can often be found on upper Third Avenue in Port Alberni selling her roses and jewelry. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valey News)

Roseanne John is building a reputation in Port Alberni with her handcrafted cedar roses.

John, who can often be found on upper Third Avenue selling her life-sized roses as well as jewelry, travels around the Alberni Valley with her partner, Wayne John Newfield. He is the one who finds and strips cedar bark that John uses for her roses.

On Indigenous Peoples Day, John set up an impromptu cedar rose-making workspace on a picnic table at Harbour Quay, after all the festivities for unveiling the Wolf Tower were finished.



