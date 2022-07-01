Port Alberni celebrates Canada Day with in-person parade, festivities

Hundreds of people lined Stamp and Third Avenues for the first Canada Day parade in Port Alberni since 2019.

“We can blame a lot on COVID,” Canada Day MC Mike Ruttan said during opening ceremonies from Harbour Quay.

Hupacasath Chief Councillor Brandy Lauder welcomed people to Hupacasath Territory, saying they have greeted people to their land for hundreds of years. Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns sent a message, as did Alberni-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne, both of which Ruttan read aloud. Their messages both talked about remembering the pre-colonial history of Canada while celebrating the 155th year since Confederation.

“On this day, we reflect on our colonial history and reaffirm our commitment to walking the path to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples,” Osborne wrote.

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions said while it was important for people to celebrate Canada Day, there are other factors that must be considered.

“Last year’s Canada Day looked very different. Most people celebrated in orange, and that was of course to remember the children who were lost and never brought home,” she said. “While I think we do have a lot to celebrate this year, and I’m glad we’re able to be here, I think it’s incredibly important that we don’t forget how we felt last year.

“There are many people in our community that have not been able to move forward…we know there are still a lot of (residential) schools that have been left unsearched, including the one locally. We have a lot of work to do. We have to make sure we remember the work that there is ahead of us as well. And that we move forward in a way that we continue to build a stronger community, working together with everyone at the table.”

A colour party from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 saluted the flag at the quay while a piper played the Canadian national anthem. The Alberni Valley Lions Club handed out cupcakes and watermelon, Adley Bruneau of Sharky Balloons entertained children with his balloon creations, the Boots and Bridles 4-H Club had a small petting farm near the playground, and vendors lined the quay throughout the day.



