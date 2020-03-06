Three refugee families from Eritrea, Syria and Iraq receive warm applause at Echo Centre Saturday during a fundraising dinner organized by Port Alberni Refugee Sponsorship Committee and catered by the Guru Nanak Society. Called A Leap Across the World, the Leap Day dinner drew 220 supporters raised about $8,500, exceeding expectations. The funds will assist one family in repaying travel expenses with some money set aside for a future sponsorship. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the AV News)

Port Alberni celebrates, supports refugee families with Leap Day dinner

Funds raised will help give another family a home in the Alberni Valley

BY MIKE YOUDS

Special to the News

Three refugee families from Eritrea, Syria and Iraq received warm applause at Echo Centre in Port Alberni on Saturday, Feb. 29 during a fundraising dinner organized by Port Alberni Refugee Sponsorship Committee and catered by the Guru Nanak Society.

The families have all moved to Port Alberni over the past few years, with assistance of the sponsorship committee.

Called A Leap Across the World, the Leap Day dinner drew 220 supporters and raised about $8,500, exceeding expectations. The funds will assist one family in repaying travel expenses with some money set aside for a future sponsorship.

