Walter Kusmin read Christmas stories and his helper Sally Anderson handed out goody bags at the Jericho Road Church on Nov. 30. (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)

Port Alberni discovers the treasure of Christmas at Jericho Road Church

Children decorated cookies, made Christmas-themed crafts

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Jericho Road Church invited Alberni Valley residents to “Discover the Treasure of Christmas” on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Children from age one through 12 received a wooden treasure box that they decorated. They then decorated cookies, heard Christmas stories read by Walter Kusmin (with treats handed out by Sally Anderson) and made numerous crafts with the assistance of helpers.

When done, the children had a box filled with their treasures.

There was also hot chocolate to add to the comfort food. Everyone could choose a life size cutout to have their photos taken with and they were given a photo in a Christmas card for free. It was a great afternoon for everyone that attended.

Jericho Road Church is located at 5100 Tebo Avenue. Check out their website at www.jerichoroadchurch.ca

 

Each child got a treasure box that they decorated and then filled with their crafts. Here are Esme Keizer (age seven) and her brother Benny (age five). (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)

Mason Debai, age four, places baby Jesus at the base of the Christmas tree that he painted. (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)

This Nativity Scene cut-out was a great place for families to have their photos taken. From bottom left to right are Tru McKinnon (18 months), Jocelynn McKinnon (age three) and Jayce McKinnon (age four). (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)

Previous story
Getting their child back from a ‘deep hole’

Just Posted

Wild Coast Canna looks for new location for micro-cultivation cannabis facility

Vancouver Island regional district forced to re-run cannabis hearing

Port Alberni’s Doug Chase receives hall of fame award

Presentation comes two years after Alberni District Secondary School teacher made elite list

Port Alberni RCMP cleared in drowning death

IIO says RCMP attempted to save man found naked, bloody in car wash

Air quality advisory lifted in Port Alberni

Advisory was issued on Dec. 1

Province turns attention to Cathedral Grove safety improvements

Blasting around ‘Angel Rock’ at Cameron Lake also part of the plan

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

RCMP arrest knife-wielding man at gunpoint during Duncan’s Christmas Kick Off

The arrest startled some onlookers

UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Justin Trudeau urged to implement declaration Canada-wide

Disastrous sportfishing season on the Fraser River a ‘wakeup call’

Big Bar slide curtailed Fraser fishing opportunities for 2019, affecting the economy

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Most Read