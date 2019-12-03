Port Alberni discovers the treasure of Christmas at Jericho Road Church

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Jericho Road Church invited Alberni Valley residents to “Discover the Treasure of Christmas” on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Children from age one through 12 received a wooden treasure box that they decorated. They then decorated cookies, heard Christmas stories read by Walter Kusmin (with treats handed out by Sally Anderson) and made numerous crafts with the assistance of helpers.

When done, the children had a box filled with their treasures.

There was also hot chocolate to add to the comfort food. Everyone could choose a life size cutout to have their photos taken with and they were given a photo in a Christmas card for free. It was a great afternoon for everyone that attended.

Jericho Road Church is located at 5100 Tebo Avenue. Check out their website at www.jerichoroadchurch.ca

Each child got a treasure box that they decorated and then filled with their crafts. Here are Esme Keizer (age seven) and her brother Benny (age five). (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)

Mason Debai, age four, places baby Jesus at the base of the Christmas tree that he painted. (SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO)