Port Alberni elementary school students celebrate Carnaval

École Alberni Elementary celebrated Carnaval last weekend with some Québécois activities and events.

Carnaval is one of the world’s largest winter carnivals, which takes place in Québec City in February and March every year. The event started in 1894 and has been held annually since 1955. Every year, thousands of visitors flock to the Québec Winter Carnival to enjoy a host of activities for all ages, including night parades, snow sculptures, shows and skating.

École Alberni Elementary brought Carnaval to Port Alberni last week, starting with a parade on Monday, March 7 with Bonhomme Carnaval (the mascot of this winter celebration).

Other events included crepes for the whole school (served in a traditional “sugar shack” setting), winter games and activities (including playing the wooden spoons, traditional dancing, French movies, French songs, hockey, snowball fights and obstacle courses) and la tire (a traditional pulled maple syrup treat).

On Tuesday, March 8, the students dressed up like lumberjacks, wearing a “ceinture,” toque, jeans and flannel shirt, as les bucherons did.

Students participate in traditional Lumberjack games, songs and dances (such as Alouette, arm wrestling and playing the wooden spoons) during Carnaval 2022 at Alberni Elementary School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Lana Dobosz enjoys crepes with maple syrup from Quebec during Carnaval Week at Alberni Elementary School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Presley Towe, Lana Dobosz, Mackenzie Newton dance while Corah Lloyd plays the spoons at the traditional Quebecois “Sugar Shack” during Carnaval 2022 at Alberni Elementary School. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)