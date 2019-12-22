From left to right: Cst. Beth O’Connor, Cpl. Amelia Hayden and Gaylene Thorogood of the Port Alberni RCMP fill up socks to be delivered at Christmastime. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni RCMP fill ‘stockings’ for less fortunate

Pair of socks filled with goodies, necessities, will go to people on the street

For the second year in a row, Port Alberni’s RCMP will be delivering some Christmas cheer to the homeless in the community.

Staff at the RCMP station spent the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 19 filling socks with toiletries and goodies so that they can be delivered to people in need over the holiday season. Last year, they passed out 52 “stockings”. This year, the number has gone up to 100.

“We’ve doubled up on last year,” explained Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “We’ve had such great success with it, and we know that the need is great.”

The RCMP first took on the initiative in 2018; the task was previously done by a local church. Hayden said she is hoping that it will become an annual event.

READ MORE: Port Alberni RCMP deliver Christmas cheer to community’s homeless

“It’s a way that the police are able to positively engage with people—the homeless, less fortunate and others in need—at the street level,” she said. “To bring a little bit of joy their way this holiday season.”

The stockings—which are filled with two pairs of socks, toques donated by Pacific Western Brewing, toiletries and candy—were scheduled to be delivered by uniformed police officers on Monday, Dec. 23 during the day and into the evening. Fresh socks, explained Hayden, are one of the most-needed items from people who are living on the streets.

“We want to put a positive presence out there,” said Hayden. “The holidays can be joyful for some people, but very different for others. It’s amazing how something so simple can brighten somebody’s day.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alberni’s Toy Run members deliver food, toys to help those affected by forestry strike

Just Posted

Closure of bus depots on Vancouver Island part of industry-wide struggle: CEO

Closure of bus depots on Vancouver Island is part of a wider decline in services across Canada

Port Alberni RCMP fill ‘stockings’ for less fortunate

Pair of socks filled with goodies, necessities, will go to people on the street

Port Alberni’s Toy Run members deliver food, toys to help those affected by forestry strike

Annual motorcycle toy run collects donations that help the community year-round

Port Alberni mayor gives thanks to Campbell River after ammonia leak at Multiplex

‘You really recognize the importance of an arena to a community when you lose it all of a sudden’

Technical Safety BC releases Port Alberni ammonia leak report

Arena patron reported leak to TSBC two days after first detected, says report

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Bus loop at central Vancouver Island mall closed off due to suspicious package

Bomb squad expected at Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo, B.C. at 6 p.m. says RCMP

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

Most Read